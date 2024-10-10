Ultra Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and $548,679.16 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,143.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00535907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00073472 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006848 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

