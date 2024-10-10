Uniswap (UNI) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00013465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $703.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00106432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

