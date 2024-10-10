Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Down 96.4% in September

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of UPXI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955. Upexi has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

