Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, an increase of 1,469.5% from the September 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Uxin Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 333,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,055. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.91% and a negative return on equity of 173.92%.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Further Reading

