Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 6,382,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,163,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vale Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 109.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vale by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 5,707,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vale by 10.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,398,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 180.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 439,733 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

