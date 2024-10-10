Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Shares of VEEV opened at $206.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,112,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

