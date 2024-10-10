Velas Reaches 1-Day Volume of $443,279.40 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $443,279.40 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

