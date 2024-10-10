Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $438,463.45

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $438,463.45 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00042990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

