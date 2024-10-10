Venom Trading Down 11.6% This Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Venom has a total market capitalization of $145.62 million and $1.44 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,377,139 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,272,511.32 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07974297 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,960,204.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

