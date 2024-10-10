Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $26,359.50 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,588.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00534665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00107313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00252047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00073545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,449,735 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.