Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.62 and last traded at $106.94. Approximately 1,517,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,377,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

