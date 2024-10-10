VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.80 ($1.01). Approximately 172,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 597,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.20 ($1.00).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.55. The firm has a market cap of £313.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,798.80 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

