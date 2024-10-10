Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Vital Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

