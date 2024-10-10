Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 334.1% in September

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VONOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
