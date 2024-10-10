VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Up 1,445.2% in September

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 1,445.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VS MEDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. VS MEDIA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

