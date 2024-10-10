VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Up 1,445.2% in September

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 1,445.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VS MEDIA Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. VS MEDIA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
