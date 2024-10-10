W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $59.32. 247,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

