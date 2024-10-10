Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,287,907 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

