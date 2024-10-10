Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 287.7% from the September 15th total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of WAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $12,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $27,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

