Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2024 – GoDaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – GoDaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – GoDaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – GoDaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/5/2024 – GoDaddy is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,283. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,297,553.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $24,779,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

