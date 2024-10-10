Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $615.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $560.83.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $615.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.91. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $627.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Lennox International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

