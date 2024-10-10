Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

MTCH opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,667 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $100,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

