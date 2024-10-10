Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,446,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

