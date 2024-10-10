Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Short Interest Update

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEEI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%.

