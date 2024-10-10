Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 235,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,053,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.23.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
