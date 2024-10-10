WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 183,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 306,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 573,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24,971.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.