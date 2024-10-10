WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.69. 9,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 37,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $666.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $9,857,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

