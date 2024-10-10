XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMAO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

