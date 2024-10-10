YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Announces $0.20 Dividend

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA YMAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 534,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $21.94.
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.