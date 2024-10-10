ZClassic Market Cap Tops $446,684.27 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $446,684.27 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

