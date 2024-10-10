Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

ZVRA stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.