Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $244.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,349.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zynex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

