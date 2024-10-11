13,386 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned 0.09% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
Shares of ETHA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.61.
