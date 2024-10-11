1,592 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $910.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $908.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $851.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

