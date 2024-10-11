1,852 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $48,119,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

