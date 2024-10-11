2,051 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 273,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

