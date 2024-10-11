22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Down 80.2% in September

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Stories

