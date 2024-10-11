24,074 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GILD opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 375.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

