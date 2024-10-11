2,620 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 678,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,898,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,209,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

