28,366 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

