33,344 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 10.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $133.89. 118,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,830. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

