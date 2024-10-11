361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,936,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 4,892,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 947.1 days.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
TSIOF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
About 361 Degrees International
