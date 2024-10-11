361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,936,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 4,892,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 947.1 days.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

TSIOF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.