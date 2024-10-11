3,850 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $58,843,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

O stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 210,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

