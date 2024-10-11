3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.25. 6,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
3D Printing ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37.
About 3D Printing ETF
