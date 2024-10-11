46,966 Shares in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,888,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,773,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after buying an additional 236,168 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,820,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 753,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 535,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 138,298 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARY opened at $21.02 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

