5,000 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CommScope by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

CommScope Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

