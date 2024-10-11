565,446 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 565,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 1,300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,187,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $484.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LESL

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.