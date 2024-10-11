604 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.