A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.82 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

