AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 6061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

