AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 640.8% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $3,110,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,596. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

